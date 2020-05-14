Councillor raises concern over illegal dumping in Merlin Park grounds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor has described illegal dumping within the grounds of Merlin Park Hospital as ‘disgraceful’.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says residents walking in the area this week noted the dumping at a site located on the Dublin Road side of the hospital grounds.

He argues dumping has gotten out of hand in Galway since the pandemic began and prosecutions are needed.

The Fianna Fail councillor told Galway Talks the use of drone technology in dumping blackspots should be given real consideration…