Councillor questions abandonment of R336 upgrade as 14k cars pass Silverstrand daily

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara Councillor has questioned the county councils decision to abandon the upgrade of the R336.

Councillor Daithi O Cualain says an automatic traffic counter used by the city council at Silverstrand shows 14-thousand cars use the road daily.

Plans to upgrade the road from Galway to Rossaveal have been in the pipeline for over a decade.

However, in recent months, councillors decided to take it off the agenda due to the proposal of the Galway city ring road.

At a meeting of the Municipal District of Connemara this week, Councillor O Cualain suggested it should continue to be looked at despite the Ring Road.