Councillor Pete Roche elected Cathaoirleach of Tuam district

Share story:

Councillor Pete Roche has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Tuam district.

The veteran Fine Gael Councillor was elected to his fourth consecutive term in the recent local elections.

At an AGM meeting in Tuam this afternoon, Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag was also elected as Leas-Cathaoirleach.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Pete Roche spoke to Kevin Dwyer about his mindset and priorities, looking at the term ahead.