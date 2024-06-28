Galway Bay FM

28 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Councillor Pete Roche elected Cathaoirleach of Tuam district

Share story:
Councillor Pete Roche elected Cathaoirleach of Tuam district

Councillor Pete Roche has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Tuam district.

The veteran Fine Gael Councillor was elected to his fourth consecutive term in the recent local elections.

At an AGM meeting in Tuam this afternoon, Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag was also elected as Leas-Cathaoirleach.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Pete Roche spoke to Kevin Dwyer about his mindset and priorities, looking at the term ahead.

Share story:

267 adults homeless in Galway as national figures hit record high

There are 267 homeless adults across Galway city and county, as Ireland hits a national high in homelessness. The Galway figure represents a drop of aroun...

Just 6 of 157 new Garda members are for NorthWestern Region

Just six of the 157 new Garda recruits sworn in today are being allocated to the NorthWestern Region. 102 of the new recruits are being allocated to the D...

An Bord Pleanala appeal over revised plans for 257-bed student complex in city

Local residents have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala over revised plans for a major student accommodation complex in the city. The development at C...

OpenEir's €31m broadband project in Galway over 70% complete

OpenEir’s 30 million euro high-speed fibre optic broadband project across County Galway is over 70% complete. It’s working to connect over 90 town...