Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gort-Kinvara area councillor Geraldine Donohue has organised an information clinic for tomorrow for people who are on the HSE Waiting List and looking for faster treatment or surgery in Northern Ireland.

The Independent councillor is calling it a Cross Border Clinic as it will be attended by representatives from Kingsbridge Hospital Belfast

The information clinic is being held at St Thomas GAA Club in Castledaly in Loughrea tomorrow from 9.30am to 4.30pm