30 September 2024

Councillor Noel Thomas selected to run for Independent Ireland in Galway West

Connemara South Councillor Noel Thomas has been selected to run for Independent Ireland in Galway West.

The former Fianna Fáil councillor left the party in March in the aftermath of a fire at Ross Lake House Hotel in Roscahill in December last year.

Councillor Thomas has represented Connemara for over a decade and the poll-toppper will contest the General Election for Galway West.

The Independent Ireland candidate says he will fight for rural issues, and cited immigration policies and the outer bypass as some of his priorities.

