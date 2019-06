Galway Bay fm newsroom – Labour Councillor and former Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis has been elected as chair of the City Joint Policing Committee.

The JPC is a public forum where matters that affect policing across the city are discussed.

It holds monthly meetings which are attended by senior Gardaí, community representatives, members of the City Council and local TDs.

City West Councillor McNeilis was elected to the chair of the JPC by ten votes to seven.