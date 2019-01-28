Current track
Councillor Michael Fahy to tonight contest first Fianna Fáil selection convention in 14 years

Written by on 28 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The Fianna Fail selection convention for the new electoral area of Gort Kinvara takes place in Gort in the Lady Gregory Hotel at 8 o’clock tonight

Four candidates will contest the convention, seeking a place on the ticket to run in the local elections for the county council in May

They are sitting councillors Gerry Finnerty and Michael Fahy who are currently in the Loughrea area and Martina Kinane who is currently in the Athenry/Oranmore area along with new candidate Kevin Fahey from Kilbeacanty

This will be the first party convention contested by Cllr Michael Fahy in 14 years as he has been serving as an independent councillor in that period and was accepted back into Fianna Fail just before Christmas

The convention will be chaired by Limerick deputy Niall Collins and party sources are expecting all four candidates to be ratified.

