Councillor Mary Hoade says maternity leave for councillors will provide greater access to politics

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor says plans announced today to provide councillors with maternity leave for the first time are long past due but very welcome.

Councillor Mary Hoade says it’s excellent news for aspiring and serving politicians across the country.

Councillor Hoade previously served as President of the Association of Irish Local Government.

She says this is something they’ve been working on for a long time – and it’s about making it easier for women to get involved in politics.