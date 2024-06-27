Galway Bay FM

27 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Councillor Martina Kinane elected Cathaoirleach of Loughrea district

Share story:
Councillor Martina Kinane elected Cathaoirleach of Loughrea district

Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Loughrea district.

Fianna Fail Councillor Kinane started her political career as an Athenry/Oranmore Councillor, but later became part of the Gort/Kinvara area within Loughrea.

Elected to her third term in the recent elections, she was proposed as Cathaoirleach for Loughrea at a meeting this afternoon.

Afterwards, Cathaoirleach Councillor Kinane touched on two of her top priorities.

Share story:

Funding for accessibility measures for the disabled and the elderly at Galway libraries

Almost €12,000 in funding will go toward accessibility measures at Galway libraries. It’s part of a Government investment of half a million euro t...

10 percent decrease in bus operators in Galway since 2019

There has been a ten percent drop in the number of bus operators in Galway in the past five years. In 2019, there were 132 licensed bus operators througho...

Two thirds of Galway workers fear for their job security

Two thirds of workers in Galway are worried about their job security, according to new research. The report from FRS Recruitment also shines light on how ...

Taoiseach appoints Galway Senator Seán Kyne Deputy Leader of the Seanad

The Taoiseach has appointed Galway based Senator Seán Kyne as the Seanad’s Deputy Leader and Leader of the Fine Gael group. He takes over the positions...