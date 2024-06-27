27 June 2024
Councillor Martina Kinane elected Cathaoirleach of Loughrea district
Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Loughrea district.
Fianna Fail Councillor Kinane started her political career as an Athenry/Oranmore Councillor, but later became part of the Gort/Kinvara area within Loughrea.
Elected to her third term in the recent elections, she was proposed as Cathaoirleach for Loughrea at a meeting this afternoon.
Afterwards, Cathaoirleach Councillor Kinane touched on two of her top priorities.