Councillor Martina Kinane elected Cathaoirleach of Loughrea district

Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Loughrea district.

Fianna Fail Councillor Kinane started her political career as an Athenry/Oranmore Councillor, but later became part of the Gort/Kinvara area within Loughrea.

Elected to her third term in the recent elections, she was proposed as Cathaoirleach for Loughrea at a meeting this afternoon.

Afterwards, Cathaoirleach Councillor Kinane touched on two of her top priorities.