Councillor Malachy Noone withdraws as Fianna Fail local election candidate

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Councillor Malachy Noone has withdrawn his name as a candidate for the Fianna Fáil party in the next local elections.

A selection convention for the Oranmore/Athenry constituency will take place at the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry at 8 o’ clock tonight. (22/2)

At the close of nominations earlier this week, three names were nominated for selection for two positions on the ticket- sitting councillor Malachy Noone, Shelly Herterich Quinn from Athenry and college student Albert Dolan from Monivea.

However, Fianna Fáil has confirmed that Cllr. Malachy Noone has since withdrawn as a candidate.

Galway-Roscommon T.D Eugene Murphy will chair tonight’s selection convention.