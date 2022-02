Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is appealing for people in the Headford area to ensure their homes are secure following further burglaries in the area.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says while these incidents are becoming increasingly common, it’s difficult for Gardaí to catch those responsible.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he says the last thing anyone wants is to frighten people or instill fear in the local area.

But he’s urging people to take precautions where possible.