Councillor makes a fresh call to address the safety issues at Cregmore Bridge

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A local Councillor has urged Galway County Council to again address safety issues at Cregmore Bridge.

Local Councillor Jim Cuddy says the structure poses a danger for vehicles and pedestrians.

The crossing is a narrow humpback bridge with what Councillor describes as very poor visibility for pedestrians and vehicles going in both directions.

Councillor Cuddy argues that the bridge is too narrow for two cars to meet safely and in the case of heavy vehicles, only one can cross the bridge at a time.

Councillor Cuddy had urged the local authority to contact the Road Safety Authority to see what measures can be put in place.

However, this morning, Councillor Cuddy told Galway Bay FM News that to date the Council or The Road Safety Authority have not come back with safety measures for that location.