Councillor Liam Carroll elected Cathaoirleach of Athenry-Oranmore district

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Councillor Liam Carroll has been elected the new Cathaoirleach of the Athenry-Oranmore municipal district.

Oranmore-based Fine Gael Councillor Carroll succeeds Councillor David Collins in the role.

Athenry-based Independent Councillor Gabe Cronnolly was elected as the vice-chair.

Cathaoirleach Carroll says some of his main priorities over the coming term include the subpar condition of the road network and foothpaths across the districts.

He says the current level funding for roads in Athenry-Oranmore is not acceptable.