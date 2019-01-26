Current track
Councillor Ivan Canning loses out at Fianna Fail selection convention in Loughrea

26 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fail Loughrea-area councillor Ivan Canning has lost out at the party’s selection convention for the upcoming local elections.

Councillor Canning was co-opted to the position in March 2016 after fellow Portumna-native and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte secured her Dáil seat.

However, Loughrea schoolteacher Shane Curley was last night chosen to stand for the party in the Loughrea electoral area in upcoming local elections.

He saw off competition from sitting councillor Canning, as well as retired Garda Pat Flanagan, farmer Peter Gohery, and former councillor Michael Regan.

Despite failing to win the convention, party sources say there’s a strong possibility councillor Canning will still be added to the ticket.

Local elections will take place on Friday the 24th of May.

