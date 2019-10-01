Councillor insists Oughterard is welcoming society after plan for refugee centre withdrawn

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A county councillor has moved to insist Oughterard is a welcoming society which has been castigated over its stance on the current direct provision system.

His comments follow confirmation today that the application for a proposed refugee centre outside the town has been withdrawn.

Local area councillor Thomas Welby led the first public meeting over fears a direct provision centre was to be established at the former Connemara Gateway Hotel.

A protest group has been holding a round the clock demonstration for weeks in a bid to highlight the area’s opposition to the direct provision system.

