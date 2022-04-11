Councillor hopeful weekend discovery will bring closure to family of missing man

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is hopeful the discovery of a body in the Maam Cross area at the weekend, will bring closure to the family of missing man Stephen Cunningham.

The discovery was made on Saturday as a large team assembled in the Maam area as part of an organised search for the 32 year old, who had last been seen at Dunnes Stores in Briarhill on November 6th.

Stephen’s car, a silver Volkswagen Passat, was found at Bunnakill in Maam the following day.

A Garda investigation is ongoing in a bid to formally identify the remains, with no update available at this time.

Councillor Pete Roche was one of many who took part in the search on Saturday and says it’s hoped the find will bring much needed closure for the family after a traumatic period since November.

He told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks he was blown away by the sense of community spirit as they supported the family on their search….