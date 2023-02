Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is slamming the lack of action over what he describes as pungent smells of sewage in Gort town.

Councillor Joe Byrne says the odour has escalated in the past 12 months and he claims Irish Water will not address it.

It comes as the town had a boil water notice lifted last month which had been in place since early December of last year.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Byrne explains the impact it’s having on the community: