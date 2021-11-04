Councillor hits out at NTA over proposed improved bus links to North Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Transport Authority is facing criticism over proposed improved bus services to North Galway under the ‘Connecting Ireland’ initiative.

‘Connecting Ireland’ is a major national public transport initiative to improve connectivity in rural areas.

However, a meeting at County Hall this week heard the proposals are simply an expansion of existing Expressway services that do absolutely nothing to actually improve connectivity in the region.

Councillor James Charity noted that according to NTA maps, the route supposedly serving Annaghdown stops over 10 kilometres away from the area.

He further pointed out that in the case of Corrandulla, the nearest bus stop to the village along the proposed route is over 1.5 kilometres away.

Councillor Charity argues the situation is a joke and people in Corrandulla and Annaghdown are being abandoned entirely…