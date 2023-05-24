Councillor fails in bid to increase affordable housing in Knocknacarra developments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor has failed in his bid to increase the amount of affordable housing in two planned developments in Knocknacarra.

The projects at Ballyburke and Lower Clybaun Road are being developed as a balanced mix of affordable and social housing.

But Councillor Donal Lyons requested the ratio be altered to 80 percent affordable housing.

In a debate, some argued it’s not fair how little affordable housing is being delivered, when thousands of struggling couples don’t qualify for social housing.

The proposal was defeated in a vote following protracted discussion – but Councillor Lyons says the original vision was majority affordable housing.