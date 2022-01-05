Councillor expresses frustration over slow timeline for South Galway Flood Relief Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is expressing frustration over the slow timeline for the South Galway/Gort Lowlands Flood Relief Scheme.

Councillor Joe Byrne says the latest timeline supplied shows that there will still not be machines on the ground until possibly the summer of 2023.

The next significant step in the long-awaited project is a Final Options Assessment Report, due in the middle of next year.

Stages to follow include a range of field assessments, development of the scheme, a final cost benefit analysis, environmental assessment and public exhibition.

Councillor Byrne says it’s frustrating that six years on from the start of the project, it’s still years away from construction.