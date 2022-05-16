Councillor expresses frustration over long-running boil water notice in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-running boil water notice in Gort, in place since early February, is having a serious financial impact on businesses and local residents.

That’s according to Councillor Geraldine Donohue, who says it’s unacceptable as we head into the summer season.

She said tourists have to be constantly reminded not to drink the water, and businesses are facing enormous costs of buying drinking water.

Councillor Donohue feels more can be done to escalate the works so they reach completion sooner rather than later.