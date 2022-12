Tuam Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington has expressed concern that landowners in Headford Town are unaware of the proposed residential land tax

Details of lands that can expect to be hit with the new Residential Zoned Land Tax have been published by Galway County Council.

The new 3 per cent tax is due to come into force from 2024.

Councillor Reddington is urging landowners who may have concerns to contact him directly and immediately