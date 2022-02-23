Councillor Donagh Killilea elected vice-chair of HSE Health Forum West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam area Councillor Donagh Killilea has been elected as the new vice-chair of the HSE Health Forum West.

The forum brings together councillors from across the west-northwest region and senior HSE officials to discusses matters of public health.

It covers Limerick, Galway, Clare, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, North Tipperary, Roscommon and Sligo.

The forum met for the first time in person in Galway City last evening, following two years of virtual meetings.

The new chair is Donegal Sinn Fein Councillor Gerry McGonagle, while Fianna Fail Councillor Killilea was elected vice-chair.