Councillor disappointed that Galway city won’t get a new fire station in next five years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillor Owen Hanley says he’s very disappointed that Galway city has been overlooked for a new fire station within the next 5 years, in a nationwide 61 million euro investment announced by Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The Social Democrats Councillor has slammed the new Fire Service Capital Programme 2021-2025 which has no provision for a new fire station in Galway City, although it includes new stations in Athenry and Loughrea.

He says the Claddagh based fire station is nearly 70 years old, and the staff deserve the support and resources associated with a new building in order to serve a growing city.

Councillor Hanley says something along the decision making processes seems to have gone wrong and has written to Minister Darragh O Brien and city Chief Executive Brendan McGrath to see if this can be rectified.

Meanwhile the plan allows for €1 million to build a new fire station in Athenry, with its status described as ‘construction ready.’

Funding for the provision of a new fire station in Loughrea has also been promised under the scheme, with April 2021 given as the provisional start date.

As part of the programme, each county in the country, including Galway, is to receive at least one new fire engine by 2025.

The investment will see 6 new fire stations built, and will continue to support the construction of 12 new fire stations that were previously announced.

Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon says it’s very welcome news for the people of Athenry, Loughrea and the wider community.