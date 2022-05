Galway Bay fm newsroom – A councillor is demanding action on a number of “lethal” slipways at piers across Connemara.

Councillor Gerry King raised the issue at this week’s meeting of the Connemara Municipal District.

He said many of these locations are coated in a full carpet of growth and present a situation every bit as dangerous as a very bad frost.

Councillor King argues it’s a serious accident waiting to happen and action is needed urgently as summer approaches…