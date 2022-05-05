Councillor criticises ‘inconsiderate’ city drivers sitting in yellow boxes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor says it’s unacceptable the number of drivers who are sitting in yellow boxes on some of the city’s busiest roads.

Councillor Frank Fahy, who is himself a taxi driver, says it shows not only a disregard for the rules of the road, but a total lack of consideration for other road users.

He cites a particular issue on the Dublin Road, at the junction of Michael Collins Road opposite Galway Hospice.

Councillor Fahy says the issue affects all motorists – but this area is also a route for learner drivers.