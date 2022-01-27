Councillor critical of extensive littering along dual carriageway near Oranmore

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A County Councillor is raising concerns over the extensive litter on the stretch of dual carriageway between Galway Clinic and Oranmore.

At a meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore Municipal district, Councillor Liam Carroll said his camera would explode trying to take pictures of all the litter spots.

He expressed concerns about how the issue will impact on the upcoming tourist season – and urged the council to do more to tackle the problem.

In response, County Council officials said traffic calming measures would be needed to allow workers to clear the litter, which would be very costly.

Instead they proposed that the litter can be cleared when the grass cutting is being carried out along the stretch of road.

Councillor Carroll is appealing to motorists to stop dumping rubbish along the roadside.