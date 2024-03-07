Galway Bay FM

7 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Councillor contests claim Galway Ring Road doomed to fail and will never be built

Share story:
Councillor contests claim Galway Ring Road doomed to fail and will never be built

A city councillor is contesting claims that the Galway City Ring Road project is doomed to failure and will never be built. .

The matter was discussed at a meeting of city councillors this week – where John Connolly expressed concerns about lack of information on the status of the project.

A grant of permission was overturned last year, because An Bord Pleanala failed to take into account the Government’s latest Climate Action Plan.

It now has to reassess the plan and is awaiting a detailed and revised submission from the lead authority – Galway County Council.

But at a meeting of Connemara councillors this week, Councillor Alastair McKinstry said we have to be realistic about the likely outcome, and instead put our resources into other solutions.

But Councillor John Connolly disagrees with that opinion – and he’s been speaking to David Nevin about the situation.

Share story:

Almost €6m funding announced to support Irish language at An Taibhdhearc

Funding of almost €6m has been announced today for An Taibhdearc in Galway City. Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan made the announcement at the th...

Second person in Ireland confirmed as having measles based in West

A second person in Ireland has been confirmed as having measles, and is based in the west of the country. Measles is a highly infectious disease, particul...

President Michael D. Higgins says Saoírse Ruane's strength and warmth "an inspiration to all"

President Michael D. Higgins has sent his deepest condolences to the family of Saoírse Ruane from Kiltullagh, following her passing at the age of 12. Pre...

Playground to be made top priority under new Renmore masterplan

A playground is be made a top priority under a new masterplan for the Renmore area. It’s after Councillor Terry O’ Flaherty passed a motion at...