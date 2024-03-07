Councillor contests claim Galway Ring Road doomed to fail and will never be built

A city councillor is contesting claims that the Galway City Ring Road project is doomed to failure and will never be built. .

The matter was discussed at a meeting of city councillors this week – where John Connolly expressed concerns about lack of information on the status of the project.

A grant of permission was overturned last year, because An Bord Pleanala failed to take into account the Government’s latest Climate Action Plan.

It now has to reassess the plan and is awaiting a detailed and revised submission from the lead authority – Galway County Council.

But at a meeting of Connemara councillors this week, Councillor Alastair McKinstry said we have to be realistic about the likely outcome, and instead put our resources into other solutions.

But Councillor John Connolly disagrees with that opinion – and he’s been speaking to David Nevin about the situation.