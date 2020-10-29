Councillor condemns large crowds at Loughrea funeral

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Councillor has strongly condemned alleged scenes of “mayhem” at a large funeral held in Loughrea this week.

Councillor Michael Moegie Maher says over 100 people took part in the funeral at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Tuesday.

He claims those in attendance were so densely packed they were “on top of one another”.

Under level 5 restrictions, funeral gatherings are limited to a maximum of 25 people.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Councillor Maher says the situation showed blatant and unacceptable disregard for Covid-19 regulations….

Councillor Shane Curley agrees – and says the last thing they want is for such a gathering to lead to a death in Loughrea….

Paud Donovan, whose father was laid to rest on Tuesday, insists while there may have been a crowd, people were practicing social distancing.

He says at no point did they ever intend to cause any offense to the public or disrespect any guidelines….

