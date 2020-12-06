Councillor condemns incidents in Rahoon

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Fianna Fail Councillor John Connolly has condemned an incident that occurred last evening in Rahoon.

Gardaí were called to a number of public order incidents in the vicinity of Millers Lane between the hours of 7.45pm and 10pm.

During the course of these incidents, a number of youths threw rocks and other items in the direction of Gardaí and the patrol cars.

One Garda received a minor injury when hit by a rock and a Garda patrol car was damaged during the incident when a window was smashed by a rock.

Five youths were arrested during the course of the evening. They have since been released into the custody of their parents.

Investigations are ongoing.