Councillor condemns gathering in Salthill yesterday

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway City West Councillor Clodagh Higgins has condemned a gathering that took place in Salthill yesterday.

It is understood the crowd had gathered to celebrate a wedding.

Ireland is currently under the highest level of lockdown restrictions at Level 5.

Councillor Higgins said “What happened in Salthill is simply beyond comprehension and it has upset the community here who have been so compliant with the lockdown restrictions throughout the past year.

When I look around my community and I see restaurants, hairdressers, pubs, retailers and so many more businesses closed I feel it is an insult to those people who have sacrificed so much.

We would all love to be celebrating but it is totally inappropriate in level 5 lockdown – the highest level of restrictions. The focus must be on keeping our people safe so we can reopen our economy. We are at the beginning of the end of this terrible 12 months and I am imploring people to stick with the plan; we are nearly there”.