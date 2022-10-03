Councillor claims hundreds of Vodafone customers in Headford still impacted by disrupted service

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local councillor is claiming hundreds of Vodafone customers in Headford are still impacted by a disrupted service.

In July, councillor Andrew Reddington raised the issue, and has now been told that service will be back to normal next week.

It was originally thought that a mast would solve the issue, but councillor Reddington was then told there was external interference in the area.

Speaking to Galway Talks, councillor Reddington said he was informed the interference was sorted but Vodafone are now looking at other issues.

He has this advice for people in the area who are impacted: