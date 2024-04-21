Galway Bay FM

21 April 2024

Councillor calls on Galway businesses to act and apply for government grants to help with increased costs

Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington has urged businesses and Galway County Council to engage regarding a one off Government grant that can help with increased costs.

A €257 million was announced by Minister Simon Coveney in the budget to help businesses but in county Galway, 4789 businesses had yet to make a submission for the scheme ahead of the May 1st deadline.

Councillor Reddington said businesses should apply through the online portal at mycoco.ie if they need assistance, they can contact the County Council which has written to all rate payers with a Customer ID and pin.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Councillor Reddington has called for an extension so that businesses can avail of the grant.

