Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The City Council is being called to deal with a number of fallen trees following a string of strong storms over the winter period.

Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare has confirmed that a tree officer will be appointed later in 2020 to carry out a full assessment of old trees.

Cllr. Hoare says he feels that a number of trees are now a serious health and safety hazard, and they are a danger to the public and their property.