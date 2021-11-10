Councillor calls for urgent legislation to regulate short term lets across city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor says there is an urgent need for new legislation to regulate short term letting across the city.

Councillor Niall McNelis says many operators are ignoring the legal rules around short term lets – but the local authority lacks the necessary power to take effective action.

He says many are operating as full-blown and lucrative businesses without any of the associated costs as a result.

Councillor McNelis argues homeless families are housed in hotels and students are living in hostels while countless homes are being used exclusively as holiday accommodation.

He believes the Government must step in and draft legislation to give Revenue the power needed to regulate the sector.