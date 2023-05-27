Councillor calls for the appointment of a school safety warden in Claregalway to improve road safety.

Indpendent Councillor for the Athenry-Oranmore Municipal Area District, Jim Cuddy has requested for Galway County Council to urgently appoint school traffic wardens in Claregalway village.

This follows an incident earlier this week at the pedestrian crossing outside Hughe’s Supermarket in the village, where a child had a near-miss accident with a van, despite the traffic lights being red at the time.

This call would provide vital road safety protection for over 1700 children between the three primary schools and secondary school in the village at school opening and closing times.

Speaking this afternoon, Councillor Cuddy said that with three schools in the vicinity, it is important that safety procedures are put in place to prevent further incidents.