Councillor calls for revised law to prevent zoning changes without landowner knowledge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is calling for changes to planning legislation to prevent zoning changes on land without the owners knowledge.

Councillor Jim Cuddy claims under the county and city development plans, planners can currently propose the rezoning of private lands without the knowledge of the land or property owner.

He argues the vast majority of people are not aware of this flaw in the regulations despite the potentially huge impact it can have.

Councillor Cuddy stresses the issue is not with planners at Galway’s local authorities, and this has to be addressed at a national level by the Housing Minister.

Councillor Cuddy says it should be mandatory that property owners are contacted when any change is proposed.