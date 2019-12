Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A City Councillor is calling for immediate repair works to a serious sewage leak at the green area in Renmore in front of Fuschia Drive and Blackthorn Park

This has been an ongoing issue for several weeks and although the Council has cordoned off the area surrounding the leak, repair works are yet to start.

City Councillor, Alan Cheevers says that this is a serious health and environmental issue.

