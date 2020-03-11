Councillor calls for regional park and rides to be set up from county GAA facilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Athenry/Oranmore area councillor has called for regional park and rides to be set up across Galway using GAA club and community centre parking facilities.

Cllr James Charity says many county GAA clubs and community hubs have large well maintained parking facilities that would be idea for small regional park and ride schemes.

This week’s meeting of the Athenry/Oranmore municipal district heard that a local link service to these regional facilities could have a massive effect on Galway’s traffic congestion problems.

Cllr Charity says proper rural public transport is one of the key solutions to Galway’s traffic issues – this will be explored in detail on FYI Galway from 5…