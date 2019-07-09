Councillor calls for rainbow flag to be flown at city hall during Galway Pride Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The procedural committee of Galway City Council is to look at formulating a policy about the flying of flags at its offices on College Road.

The issue of flags came to the fore at yesterday’s City Council meeting when Councillor Owen Hanley proposed that the Rainbow flag – a symbol of support for the LGBT plus community – be flown annually at City Hall during the week of Galway Pride.

Councillor Hanley proposed that the City Council recognise the contribution made to Galway by LGBT citizens and called for a declaration against any discrimination towards the LBGT community. He wanted a policy to fly the Rainbow flag every year during LGBT celebratory week.

City CEO, Brendan McGrath said that the Council is totally opposed to any type of discrimination and had flown the Rainbow flag in previous years.

