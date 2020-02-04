Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Councillor calls for more Gardai in Athenry after incidents of anti-social behaviour

There are calls for a clamp down on anti-social behaviour in Athenry following a series of incidents at the train station.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee this week, by Athenry area councillor Shelley Heterich Quinn.

She argues the events that took place at the train station include, drugs being consumed in the toilets, as well damage being caused to the toilets and CCTV equipment.

In a statement to Galway Bay FM News, Irish rail confirmed that there were five separate incidents in Athenry last year, including vandalism to the main waiting area.

The rail body added that they are working with the local Gardai in relation to the damage caused at the property.

Councillor Heterich Quinn says more Gardai are needed in the town to vandalism of this kind: