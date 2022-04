Galway Bay fm news – A city councillor says it’s time for council meetings to return to City Hall – so that taxpayers money can be put to better use.

Currently, the local authority is renting out space at a local hotel to host monthly meetings between the executive and councillors.

That’s something Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers believes has to end.

