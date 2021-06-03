Councillor calls for local families to be given planning permission on regional roads

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom A county councillor is calling for local families to be granted planning permission on regional roads.

Councillor Jim Cuddy says it’s incredibly unfair that families are being refused permission on such roads, when they have no other family land available to them.

He says an allowance should be made in these cases, provided all other planning and safety criteria are met by an application.

Athenry-Oranmore Councillor Cuddy says given the current demand for housing, we should be giving people every possible opportunity to build their own home.

Councillor Cuddy says in many cases people cannot afford a house on the open market, but could afford to build a home on family land – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…