Councillor calls for increased staffing levels at Athenry train station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Rail is being urged to review its staffing levels, as well as access to public toilet facilities and lifts at Athenry train station.

Independent councillor Gabe Cronnelly has raised the matter at municipal district level.

He says that the waiting room in Athenry is only available from 8am to 4pm and outside of these hours, there is no access to toilets.

His comments followed the circulation of correspondence from Irish Rail following a call to review the frequencies of the train stops in Attymon, Athenry and Oranmore.

He also argued that a lift is regularly out of order causing many who are elderly or who have a disability to travel to other stations such as Oranmore.

In correspondence to the MD, Irish Rail stated Attymon station is a low demand area and the addition of stops would require significant additional patronage.

The Seanad candidate argued Attymon is low demand simply because nobody knows about it.