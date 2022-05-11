Councillor calls for increased resources for Carraroe Fire Station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor says increased resources for Carraroe Fire Station must be made a priority in light of the number of recent fires across Connemara.

Raising the matter at the Connemara Municipal District, Padraig Mac an Iomaire said there’s too much reliance on units coming from other areas of the county.

He asked what would happen if there’s simultaneous serious fire in some of these areas – and argued that peoples lives could be put at risk in Connemara.

He was supported by several other councillors, including Councillor Daithi O Cualain, who said there would be no shortage of potential staff in the area for an expanded service.

Councillor Mac an Iomaire says there is a clear need for more manpower in Carraroe – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour