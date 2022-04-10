Councillor calls for increased Garda surveillance of Corrandulla area following recent burglary

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway Councillor has called for increased Garda surveillance of the Corrandulla area following the burglary of a commercial premises in Corrandulla over the weekend.

A quantity of cigarettes and a sum of cash was taken.

Garda investigations are ongoing.

Athenry/Oranmore Councillor James Charity has said more Gardaí are needed to monitor the area.

Councillor Charity said that this was the second burglary of the same premises in the last year, and one of a number that have been burgled in the area over recent months.

He added that he will be asking the Chief Superintendent to increase patrols and monitoring of the area as the number of what are now ongoing incidents is unacceptable.

The Councillor has also appealed to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area over recent days to come forward.