Councillor calls for increased Garda presence in Headford to tackle anti-social behaviour

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A County Councillor is calling for permanent Gardai to be appointed in Headford to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.

Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddingtion was speaking after a group of teenagers littered the Moyne Villa FC pitches while drinking alcohol on Friday evening.

The youths were said to be drinking before they took a bus to an underage disco in Castlebar.

A number of alcohol containers, cans and broken glass are said to have been left scattered across the pitch by the group.

Councillor Reddington says he has been informed by the Gardai that there isn’t the need for full-time Gardai to be stationed in Headford.

He argues that this incident is clear proof that permanent Gardai are needed in the area:

