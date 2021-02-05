Councillor calls for “common sense” approach to use of CCTV to catch illegal dumpers

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor says a “common sense” approach is urgently needed to allow local authorities to use CCTV to catch illegal dumpers.

Councillor Niall McNelis says while CCTV is one of the best deterrents available, it cannot be used at present due to data protection issues.

He argues the city council is dealing with many incidents of dumping every week, many of which take place at spots which have been recently cleaned.

The issue of GDPR and the block on CCTV to catch illegal dumpers has been raised regularly by Galway’s councillors and TDs.

Many argue that the block, combined with a lack of wardens on the ground and low fines for the small number prosecuted, means “fly-tippers” are operating with impunity.

Labour Councillor McNelis says it’s about time the Minister for Local Government found a “common sense” solution to the issue of CCTV.