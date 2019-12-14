Councillor calls for action following increased illegal dumping in Castlegar

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor is calling for illegal dumpers to be hit with heavier penalties following an increase in illegal dumping in Castlegar.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s a city wide issue that appears to be getting steadily worse rather than improving.

He says questions need to be asked as to why this is – and what can be now done to stop it.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers says residents in Castlegar are raising concerns that there’s been a sharp rise in illegal dumping in the area.

Councillor Cheevers says unless the culprits are prosecuted and hit with heavy fines the problem will continue.

