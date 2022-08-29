Tuam Councillor brands Minister Foley’s statement on eligibility of school transport ‘untrue’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Tuam councillor has branded the Minister of Education’s statement on the eligibilty of school transport as ‘untrue’.

Minister Norma Foley said earlier that not all who applied for the scheme were eligible to recieve it.

130 thousand applications were made for children to get school buses, but around 15 thousand didn’t receive an offer.

Local councillor Andrew Reddington says he has been contacted by many families who say this is the first year they haven’t received a school bus ticket: